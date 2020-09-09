Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $2.28 Million Stock Holdings in ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in shares of ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,440 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,210 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in ABIOMED were worth $2,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in ABIOMED by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,920 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,088,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in ABIOMED by 1.2% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,889 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,080,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in ABIOMED in the second quarter valued at about $267,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in ABIOMED in the second quarter valued at about $605,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ABIOMED in the second quarter valued at about $314,000. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ABIOMED alerts:

In other ABIOMED news, Director Paul Thomas sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.41, for a total value of $606,820.00. Also, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.12, for a total value of $30,912,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 110,250 shares of company stock worth $33,815,313. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ABIOMED stock opened at $268.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $301.60 and its 200 day moving average is $221.98. The firm has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.14. ABIOMED, Inc. has a one year low of $119.01 and a one year high of $319.19.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $164.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.12 million. ABIOMED had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 19.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that ABIOMED, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ABMD. BTIG Research cut ABIOMED to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. BidaskClub cut ABIOMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ABIOMED from $152.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. OTR Global upgraded ABIOMED to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on ABIOMED from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.40.

ABIOMED Company Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD).

Receive News & Ratings for ABIOMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABIOMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.