Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 9,461 Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,540 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 9,461 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.10% of Nordstrom worth $2,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JWN. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the 1st quarter valued at about $185,977,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 2,601.5% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,565,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $61,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,507 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 127.3% in the 2nd quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 2,116,509 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,288 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 143.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,480,408 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $22,711,000 after purchasing an additional 872,014 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 133.2% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,409,460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $21,621,000 after purchasing an additional 805,042 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JWN opened at $16.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Nordstrom, Inc. has a one year low of $12.27 and a one year high of $43.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.41 and a 200 day moving average of $18.98.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.50) by ($0.12). Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 42.65% and a negative net margin of 3.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. will post -3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on JWN shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Nordstrom from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. ValuEngine raised Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Nordstrom from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Nordstrom from $48.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Nordstrom from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.06.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

