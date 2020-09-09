$0.37 Earnings Per Share Expected for Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.37 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Mattel’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.42. Mattel reported earnings per share of $0.26 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 42.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Mattel will report full year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.10). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Mattel.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $732.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.57 million. Mattel had a negative return on equity of 51.02% and a negative net margin of 5.82%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MAT. ValuEngine cut shares of Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Mattel from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Mattel from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mattel in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Mattel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Mattel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,376,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Mattel by 96.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,656,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,596,000 after purchasing an additional 813,716 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Mattel by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 37,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mattel by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,081,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,458,000 after purchasing an additional 32,836 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Mattel by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 496,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,375,000 after purchasing an additional 10,059 shares during the period.

MAT stock opened at $10.85 on Friday. Mattel has a 1 year low of $6.53 and a 1 year high of $14.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.96.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie brand; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; content, toy, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends brands; and dolls and books under the American Girl brand name.

