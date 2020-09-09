Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Has $59.70 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 293,329 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 17,794 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 3.2% of Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $59,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMA Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the second quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,618 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,836,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 12.2% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,249,044 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $457,703,000 after purchasing an additional 245,035 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.8% in the second quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 44,092 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust International LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.9% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Trust International LLC now owns 89,717 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Finally, Seascape Capital Management acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the second quarter worth about $351,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total value of $17,451,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 452,720 shares in the company, valued at $98,756,340.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $6,479,822.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,025 shares of company stock worth $30,392,963 in the last quarter. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $233.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $179.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.24.

Shares of MSFT opened at $202.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,533.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.89. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.52 and a fifty-two week high of $232.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $212.43 and its 200-day moving average is $186.74.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. Equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 35.42%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

