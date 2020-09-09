Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 1,127 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Natixis Advisors L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,163,993 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,127 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 2.9% of Natixis Advisors L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $440,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 7,764 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 3,118 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,618 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 16,656 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $202.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $132.52 and a 52 week high of $232.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $212.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,533.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.89.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. The firm had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.59 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.42%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.59, for a total transaction of $3,206,840.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 545,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,509,927.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $6,479,822.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,025 shares of company stock valued at $30,392,963 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $179.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Microsoft to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.24.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

