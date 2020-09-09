UMA Financial Services Inc. Grows Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

UMA Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,618 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 1.1% of UMA Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. UMA Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 230.5% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 26.9% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft during the second quarter worth $48,000. FAI Wealth Management lifted its stake in Microsoft by 26.3% during the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 726 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its stake in Microsoft by 14.3% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 761 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $202.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.74. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.52 and a fifty-two week high of $232.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,533.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. The business had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.59 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.42%.

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $6,479,822.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total value of $17,451,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 452,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,756,340.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,025 shares of company stock valued at $30,392,963 in the last quarter. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Microsoft from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Barclays increased their target price on Microsoft from $204.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Microsoft to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.24.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

