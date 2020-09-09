Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by Fiduciary Trust International LLC

Fiduciary Trust International LLC lifted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,717 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 3.0% of Fiduciary Trust International LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Fiduciary Trust International LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $18,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 230.5% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 26.9% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft during the second quarter worth $48,000. Sofos Investments Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 15.5% during the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 2,552 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 14.3% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 761 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $202.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $212.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.74. The stock has a market cap of $1,533.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.89. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.52 and a fifty-two week high of $232.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

In other Microsoft news, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total transaction of $17,451,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 452,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,756,340.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $6,479,822.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 141,025 shares of company stock worth $30,392,963. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.24.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Recommended Story: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.