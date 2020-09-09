Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,249,044 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 245,035 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 3.7% of Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $457,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stokes Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 44,092 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust International LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Trust International LLC now owns 89,717 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Seascape Capital Management bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at $351,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in Microsoft by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 735,300 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $149,641,000 after acquiring an additional 303,000 shares during the period. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 35,302 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,184,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Microsoft news, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total transaction of $17,451,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 452,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,756,340.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.59, for a total transaction of $3,206,840.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 545,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,509,927.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 141,025 shares of company stock valued at $30,392,963. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $204.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $230.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $215.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.24.

MSFT stock opened at $202.66 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $132.52 and a 1 year high of $232.86. The company has a market cap of $1,533.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.25, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $212.43 and a 200 day moving average of $186.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. The company had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.59 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

