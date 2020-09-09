Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by Sargent Investment Group LLC

Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,360 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 2.9% of Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 7,764 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV increased its stake in Microsoft by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 3,118 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,618 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 16,656 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $207.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.24.

In related news, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total transaction of $17,451,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 452,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,756,340.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $6,479,822.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 141,025 shares of company stock valued at $30,392,963. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $202.66 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $132.52 and a 12 month high of $232.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $212.43 and a 200-day moving average of $186.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The company has a market cap of $1,533.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.89.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. The company had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.59 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.