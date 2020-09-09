Investment Management of Virginia LLC Has $9.86 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,436 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 2.5% of Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $9,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 230.5% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 26.9% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 15.5% in the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 2,552 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 14.3% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 761 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft stock opened at $202.66 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.74. The stock has a market cap of $1,533.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.89. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $132.52 and a 12-month high of $232.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 35.42%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $3,255,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 560,498 shares in the company, valued at $120,507,070. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total value of $17,451,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 452,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,756,340.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 141,025 shares of company stock worth $30,392,963. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MSFT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Microsoft from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Microsoft from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.24.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

