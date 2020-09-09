Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Position Lifted by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,225,376 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 371,200 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 1.3% of Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $452,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chesapeake Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 40,772 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,088 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 2.2% in the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 13,223,640 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,043,374,000 after purchasing an additional 290,688 shares during the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 1.2% in the second quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 4,952 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management raised its position in Microsoft by 1.1% in the second quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 8,992 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 59.3% in the second quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 14,750 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 5,491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $6,479,822.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.59, for a total value of $3,206,840.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 545,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,509,927.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,025 shares of company stock valued at $30,392,963 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

MSFT opened at $202.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $212.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.74. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $132.52 and a 12-month high of $232.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,533.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.25, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.89.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. The firm had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.59 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

Several research firms have commented on MSFT. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Fundamental Research raised their price objective on Microsoft from $212.58 to $220.41 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Microsoft from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Microsoft from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.24.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

