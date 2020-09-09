LVW Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

LVW Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,302 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 1.7% of LVW Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its position in Microsoft by 2.7% during the second quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 32,332 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,580,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter worth $28,720,000. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the first quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 108,476 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,108,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter worth $1,374,000. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6.5% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 111,865 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,642,000 after purchasing an additional 6,860 shares during the period. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $207.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $179.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.24.

Shares of MSFT opened at $202.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1,533.66 billion, a PE ratio of 35.25, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $212.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.52. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $132.52 and a twelve month high of $232.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.42%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $3,255,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 560,498 shares in the company, valued at $120,507,070. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $6,479,822.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 141,025 shares of company stock worth $30,392,963. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

