Stokes Family Office LLC Purchases 1,218 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,092 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 2.3% of Stokes Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 230.5% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. FAI Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 726 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 761 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total transaction of $17,451,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 452,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,756,340.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $6,479,822.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 141,025 shares of company stock valued at $30,392,963. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MSFT stock opened at $202.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1,533.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.25, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.89. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $132.52 and a twelve month high of $232.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $212.43 and a 200-day moving average of $186.74.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MSFT. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Microsoft from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Microsoft from $204.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.24.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

