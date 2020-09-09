Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Stevard LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Stevard LLC raised its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 148.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,296 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 14,515 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 2.5% of Stevard LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Stevard LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 230.5% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. FAI Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 726 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 761 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $202.66 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $132.52 and a 52-week high of $232.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $212.43 and a 200 day moving average of $186.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1,533.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.89.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. The company had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.59 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $3,255,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 560,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,507,070. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total transaction of $17,451,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 452,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,756,340.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,025 shares of company stock valued at $30,392,963 in the last quarter. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MSFT. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $179.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.24.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

