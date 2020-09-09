Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,506 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Citizens National Bank Trust Department increased its stake in Microsoft by 2.7% in the second quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 32,332 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,580,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new position in Microsoft in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,720,000. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 0.4% in the first quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 108,476 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,108,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,374,000. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 6.5% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 111,865 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,642,000 after purchasing an additional 6,860 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $202.66 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.52 and a fifty-two week high of $232.86. The stock has a market cap of $1,533.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. The business had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.59 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

MSFT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Microsoft from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Microsoft from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Microsoft to an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.24.

In related news, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total transaction of $17,451,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 452,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,756,340.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,140 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $3,255,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 560,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,507,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 141,025 shares of company stock valued at $30,392,963. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

