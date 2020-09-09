Gruss & Co. LLC Sells 19,850 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Gruss & Co. LLC cut its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,500 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 19,850 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 4.5% of Gruss & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Gruss & Co. LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Microsoft by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 132,035 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $20,823,000 after buying an additional 2,371 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 102,035 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $16,092,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management boosted its stake in Microsoft by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 37,684 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares during the last quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at $12,992,000. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at $457,000. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Microsoft from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James increased their price target on Microsoft from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, July 20th. Wedbush increased their price target on Microsoft from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Microsoft from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.24.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.59, for a total value of $3,206,840.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 545,484 shares in the company, valued at $116,509,927.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $6,479,822.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 141,025 shares of company stock worth $30,392,963. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MSFT opened at $202.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,533.66 billion, a PE ratio of 35.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $132.52 and a 1-year high of $232.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $212.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.74.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. The firm had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.59 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 35.42%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

