Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 735,300 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 303,000 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 1.8% of Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $149,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 230.5% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 26.9% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 15.5% in the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 2,552 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 14.3% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 761 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. 69.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Microsoft from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, July 31st. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Wedbush raised their price target on Microsoft from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Microsoft from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.24.

In other Microsoft news, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total value of $17,451,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 452,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,756,340.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.59, for a total value of $3,206,840.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 545,484 shares in the company, valued at $116,509,927.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 141,025 shares of company stock worth $30,392,963. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $202.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $212.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $132.52 and a 12-month high of $232.86. The firm has a market cap of $1,533.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.25, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.89.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. The firm had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.59 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 35.42%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

