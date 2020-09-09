Marshall Wace LLP Grows Holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 527.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 56,124 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $2,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guardian Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 77,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,697,000 after buying an additional 5,083 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,429,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $848,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095,214 shares in the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 249,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,444,000 after purchasing an additional 29,805 shares in the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 142,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,843,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,135,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,750,000 after purchasing an additional 360,855 shares in the last quarter. 49.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BIP opened at $44.74 on Wednesday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $25.77 and a twelve month high of $56.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.05.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.91). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 0.93% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $936.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,771.43%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BIP. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.09.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

