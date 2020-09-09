Marshall Wace LLP Purchases New Holdings in Kadmon Holdings Inc (NYSE:KDMN)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Kadmon Holdings Inc (NYSE:KDMN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 533,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,732,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.31% of Kadmon as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KDMN. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Kadmon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Kadmon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kadmon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Kadmon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kadmon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. 92.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Kadmon stock opened at $4.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.15, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.30. Kadmon Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $5.50.

Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.03). Kadmon had a negative return on equity of 138.49% and a negative net margin of 1,105.49%. Research analysts anticipate that Kadmon Holdings Inc will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KDMN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Kadmon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Kadmon in a report on Sunday, June 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on Kadmon from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kadmon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.38.

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company markets and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including ribavirin products for chronic hepatitis C virus infection; and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including tetrabenazine for the treatment of chorea associated with Huntington's disease.

