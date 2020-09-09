Marshall Wace LLP Raises Stake in Ebix Inc (NASDAQ:EBIX)

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Ebix Inc (NASDAQ:EBIX) by 23.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,083 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 22,764 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.40% of Ebix worth $2,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Ebix by 1,368.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,819 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Ebix by 14.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 2,353 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ebix in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,236,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Ebix by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 617,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,801,000 after purchasing an additional 144,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ebix by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 61,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 12,292 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Neil D. Eckert sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total transaction of $239,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 91,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,200,329.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBIX opened at $20.91 on Wednesday. Ebix Inc has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $46.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $669.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.57.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.37. Ebix had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $113.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%.

EBIX has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered Ebix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Ebix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Ebix from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.97.

Ebix, Inc provides software and e-commerce solutions to insurance, finance, healthcare, and e-learning industries. It offers software development, customization, and consulting services to various entities in the insurance industry, including carriers, brokers, exchanges, and standard making bodies. The company operates data exchanges in the areas of finance, travel, life insurance, annuities, employee health benefits, risk management, workers compensation, insurance underwriting, and property and casualty (P&C) insurance.

