Marshall Wace LLP Sells 30,374 Shares of Bancolombia SA (NYSE:CIB)

Marshall Wace LLP cut its holdings in Bancolombia SA (NYSE:CIB) by 22.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 102,577 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 30,374 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Bancolombia were worth $2,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Bancolombia by 125.0% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bancolombia by 64.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Bancolombia by 27.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,229 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,240 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sagil Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of Bancolombia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Bancolombia alerts:

CIB stock opened at $29.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.54. Bancolombia SA has a fifty-two week low of $16.27 and a fifty-two week high of $56.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.21.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The bank reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.67). Bancolombia had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 7.68%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bancolombia SA will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 29th will be given a $0.3086 dividend. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 28th. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.53%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Bancolombia in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised Bancolombia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Bancolombia from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.33.

About Bancolombia

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. The company operates in nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore, and All Other.

Featured Article: Management Fee

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bancolombia SA (NYSE:CIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Bancolombia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancolombia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.