Marshall Wace LLP Has $2.69 Million Stock Position in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) by 62.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,393 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 25,608 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.20% of BancFirst worth $2,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 8.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,530,935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,087,000 after purchasing an additional 117,669 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 4.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 380,023 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,680,000 after purchasing an additional 16,916 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 2.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 379,196 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,654,000 after purchasing an additional 10,350 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 124.6% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 185,751 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,536,000 after purchasing an additional 103,063 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 4.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 160,295 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,349,000 after purchasing an additional 6,691 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BANF opened at $44.15 on Wednesday. BancFirst Co. has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $63.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. BancFirst had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $109.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.05 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that BancFirst Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from BancFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. BancFirst’s payout ratio is 31.07%.

BANF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BancFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. BancFirst has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.50.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

