Marshall Wace LLP Sells 167,258 Shares of Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Marshall Wace LLP lowered its stake in shares of Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 167,258 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Entegris were worth $2,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Entegris by 249.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,213,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $233,407,000 after buying an additional 3,719,465 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia raised its position in shares of Entegris by 23.8% during the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 4,112,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $184,131,000 after buying an additional 790,870 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Entegris by 7.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,340,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $418,196,000 after buying an additional 664,335 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Entegris by 14.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,680,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $209,534,000 after purchasing an additional 579,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Entegris by 422.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 663,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,714,000 after purchasing an additional 536,598 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Entegris alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ENTG. CL King boosted their price target on shares of Entegris from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Entegris from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.14.

In other news, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 118,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.80, for a total transaction of $8,509,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 834,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,931,388.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total transaction of $58,390.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,203,638.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 195,463 shares of company stock valued at $13,856,797 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ENTG opened at $62.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.43 and a beta of 1.26. Entegris Inc has a 52 week low of $38.12 and a 52 week high of $74.28.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $448.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.42 million. Entegris had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 25.58%. Entegris’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Entegris Inc will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 28th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.58%.

Entegris Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.