Marshall Wace LLP Purchases 2,541 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 29.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,188 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $2,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Autodesk by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,824,825 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,314,155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333,107 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in Autodesk by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,023,409 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $628,054,000 after acquiring an additional 735,213 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Autodesk by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,802,573 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $909,538,000 after acquiring an additional 826,536 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at about $581,599,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Autodesk by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,295,943 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $513,455,000 after acquiring an additional 222,455 shares during the period. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ADSK shares. TheStreet raised shares of Autodesk from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $250.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $250.00 to $284.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.41.

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $224.36 on Wednesday. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.38 and a fifty-two week high of $261.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.31, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $240.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.77.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The software company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $913.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $901.76 million. Autodesk had a net margin of 10.26% and a negative return on equity of 457.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Steven M. Blum sold 7,490 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.67, for a total transaction of $1,780,148.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 8,236 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.64, for a total transaction of $2,023,091.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,249 shares of company stock worth $10,927,999. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

