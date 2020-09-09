Marshall Wace LLP Acquires New Shares in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 37,346 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,974,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.16% of AeroVironment at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVAV. Redwood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the first quarter valued at about $10,488,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in AeroVironment by 88.4% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 365,584 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,286,000 after purchasing an additional 171,490 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC purchased a new position in AeroVironment in the first quarter valued at about $4,148,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AeroVironment in the second quarter valued at about $3,665,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in AeroVironment by 3.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,249,201 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $76,151,000 after purchasing an additional 43,710 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

AVAV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered AeroVironment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub lowered AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on AeroVironment from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on AeroVironment from $76.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. AeroVironment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.33.

Shares of AVAV stock opened at $68.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.58 and a beta of 0.62. AeroVironment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $87.00.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $135.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.44 million. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 11.18%. AeroVironment’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

AeroVironment Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company offers unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

