Marshall Wace LLP Buys 261,464 Shares of Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) by 24,996.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 262,510 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 261,464 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.07% of Devon Energy worth $2,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capstone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 96.4% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,307 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 23.4% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 6,426 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

DVN stock opened at $9.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 3.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.36. Devon Energy Corp has a 1 year low of $4.70 and a 1 year high of $28.42.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The energy company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.08. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 51.02%. The business had revenue of $394.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 78.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Devon Energy Corp will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.88%.

DVN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho upgraded Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Devon Energy from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Barclays upped their target price on Devon Energy from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.09.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.