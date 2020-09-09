Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Acquired by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 5,286.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,881 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,679 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $2,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Align Technology by 43.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 277,808 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,325,000 after buying an additional 83,915 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Align Technology by 40.3% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,522 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Align Technology by 120.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 3,944 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in Align Technology by 1.6% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 31,521 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,651,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Align Technology by 11.4% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,262 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,012,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Align Technology news, Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.83, for a total transaction of $10,564,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,668,193.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Lacob sold 10,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.82, for a total value of $3,080,650.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,252 shares of company stock valued at $22,460,548. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ALGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank lowered Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BofA Securities lowered Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 20th. TheStreet lowered Align Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Align Technology from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, OTR Global raised Align Technology to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $279.00.

Shares of ALGN stock opened at $309.22 on Wednesday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.88 and a 12-month high of $326.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $302.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.96.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $352.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.50 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 81.50% and a net margin of 78.75%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

