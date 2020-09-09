Marshall Wace LLP Acquires 46,478 Shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT)

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 4,861.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,434 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,478 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in State Street were worth $3,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in State Street by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 4,604 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc increased its holdings in State Street by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 5,351 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA increased its holdings in State Street by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 18,993 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in State Street by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,748 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in State Street by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 823 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP John Lehner sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.55, for a total value of $31,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,860 shares in the company, valued at $1,516,303. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $26,662.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,663. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

STT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of State Street from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of State Street from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of State Street from $61.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of State Street from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

STT stock opened at $65.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.07. State Street Corp has a fifty-two week low of $42.10 and a fifty-two week high of $85.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $24.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.52.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 20.27%. State Street’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that State Street Corp will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

