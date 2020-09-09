Marshall Wace LLP Sells 269,103 Shares of Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND)

Marshall Wace LLP reduced its position in shares of Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) by 71.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 107,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269,103 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Wyndham Destinations were worth $3,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WYND. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its position in Wyndham Destinations by 34.5% in the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Wyndham Destinations in the first quarter worth about $85,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Wyndham Destinations by 72.5% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Wyndham Destinations by 79.6% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Wyndham Destinations by 23,038.7% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 7,142 shares during the period. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director George Herrera sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total transaction of $65,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,948.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Dean Brown acquired 4,500 shares of Wyndham Destinations stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.28 per share, with a total value of $122,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WYND has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Wyndham Destinations in a research report on Friday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Wyndham Destinations from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.90.

Shares of NYSE:WYND opened at $32.11 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.10 and a 200 day moving average of $28.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -267.56 and a beta of 1.91. Wyndham Destinations has a 12 month low of $13.74 and a 12 month high of $53.13.

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $343.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.88 million. Wyndham Destinations had a net margin of 0.13% and a negative return on equity of 13.97%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wyndham Destinations will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. Wyndham Destinations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.59%.

Wyndham Destinations Company Profile

Wyndham Destinations, Inc operates as a vacation ownership and exchange company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Rentals. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

