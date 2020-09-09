Marshall Wace LLP Boosts Stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) by 275.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,986 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF were worth $3,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 141,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,097,000 after purchasing an additional 5,248 shares in the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 21,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 543,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,456,000 after purchasing an additional 17,871 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $562,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 20.8% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 9,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:JNK opened at $104.42 on Wednesday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $83.18 and a one year high of $110.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.39.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

