Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP decreased its position in shares of Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 88.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 175,458 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Franco Nevada were worth $3,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Capital Advisors LP raised its position in Franco Nevada by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 18,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Franco Nevada in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Franco Nevada by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 100,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,025,000 after purchasing an additional 3,977 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Franco Nevada by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 292,673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,869,000 after purchasing an additional 5,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc raised its position in Franco Nevada by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 5,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. 66.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FNV. Zacks Investment Research raised Franco Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Franco Nevada from $135.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Franco Nevada from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on Franco Nevada from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Franco Nevada from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.42.

NYSE:FNV opened at $145.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $152.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.47. The company has a market capitalization of $27.77 billion, a PE ratio of 66.53, a P/E/G ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.62. Franco Nevada Corp has a 52-week low of $77.18 and a 52-week high of $166.11.

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $195.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.30 million. Franco Nevada had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 22.64%. Equities research analysts predict that Franco Nevada Corp will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Franco Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Franco Nevada Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

