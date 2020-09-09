Marshall Wace LLP Sells 64,564 Shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its holdings in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) by 52.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 64,564 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.24% of McGrath RentCorp worth $3,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the second quarter valued at $212,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 34.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 71,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after purchasing an additional 18,055 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 6.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 360,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,883,000 after purchasing an additional 21,769 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 15.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the first quarter valued at about $340,000. 82.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MGRC. ValuEngine raised shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer raised shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

In related news, CFO Keith E. Pratt sold 2,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.82, for a total transaction of $204,670.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,553,267.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP David M. Whitney sold 947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.49, for a total transaction of $57,284.03. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,686.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,943 shares of company stock valued at $713,430 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MGRC opened at $63.99 on Wednesday. McGrath RentCorp has a 52-week low of $44.32 and a 52-week high of $83.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.00.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $137.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.50 million. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates in four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

