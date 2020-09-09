Marshall Wace LLP Invests $3.11 Million in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 48,959 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,111,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.10% of Ormat Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORA. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 162.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,826 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ormat Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $192,000. Finally, Stevard LLC bought a new position in Ormat Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ormat Technologies news, CFO Assi Ginzburg acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $61.03 per share, for a total transaction of $1,220,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ORA opened at $61.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.01. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.22 and a 52-week high of $87.07.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $174.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.63 million. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 5.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 17th. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.14%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ORA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Ormat Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Ormat Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.75.

Ormat Technologies Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Other. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

