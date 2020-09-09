Marshall Wace LLP Purchases 6,671 Shares of Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH)

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) by 14.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 52,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,671 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $3,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Clean Harbors by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Clean Harbors by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 100,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Clean Harbors by 49,163.1% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,615,000 after purchasing an additional 109,142 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in Clean Harbors by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 158,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,132,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Clean Harbors by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 142,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,301,000 after purchasing an additional 9,479 shares during the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CLH opened at $56.22 on Wednesday. Clean Harbors Inc has a twelve month low of $29.45 and a twelve month high of $88.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.19 and a 200-day moving average of $58.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 31.06 and a beta of 1.52.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.51. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $710.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Clean Harbors’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors Inc will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Clean Harbors news, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 27,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total value of $1,791,125.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,390,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,605,825.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 20,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total transaction of $1,251,619.88. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 78,979 shares of company stock worth $5,056,017. 7.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste that include resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack, a service to collect, identify, categorize, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous wastes.

