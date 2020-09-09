29,551 Shares in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE:ASR) Purchased by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE:ASR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 29,551 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,318,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.10% of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 241.1% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 32,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after buying an additional 22,900 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 25.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 485 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 17.1% during the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,640 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Leap Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV during the second quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.11% of the company’s stock.

ASR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Bradesco Corretora upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.33.

Shares of ASR stock opened at $113.13 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.13. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV has a 12-month low of $82.08 and a 12-month high of $210.38.

Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE:ASR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $75.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.26 million. Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 28.24%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. It operates nine airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan. The company provides aeronautical services, which include passenger, aircraft landing and parking, passenger walkway, and airport security services.

