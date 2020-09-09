Marshall Wace LLP Buys Shares of 200,365 Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL)

Posted by on Sep 9th, 2020

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 200,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,221,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Mylan by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 56,764,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,353,000 after buying an additional 2,350,467 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Mylan by 21.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,353,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042,151 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its position in Mylan by 76.9% during the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 7,287,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167,730 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Mylan by 2.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,161,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,962,000 after purchasing an additional 131,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Mylan by 6.6% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,876,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,799,000 after purchasing an additional 240,888 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MYL stock opened at $15.64 on Wednesday. Mylan NV has a 12-month low of $12.75 and a 12-month high of $23.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.50.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. Mylan had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Mylan NV will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MYL. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mylan in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Mylan in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. TheStreet raised Mylan from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub cut Mylan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Mylan from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Mylan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.67.

Mylan Company Profile

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

