Marshall Wace LLP Purchases New Stake in Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 67,752 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,243,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.20% of Hub Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HUBG. AJO LP bought a new position in Hub Group during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hub Group by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Hub Group during the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Hub Group by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,092 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hub Group during the 1st quarter worth $194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HUBG opened at $51.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Hub Group Inc has a twelve month low of $36.51 and a twelve month high of $60.42.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $779.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $780.00 million. Hub Group had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 2.34%. On average, analysts anticipate that Hub Group Inc will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Charles R. Reaves sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $317,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,351 shares in the company, valued at $3,347,466.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Hub Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hub Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Stephens increased their target price on Hub Group from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Barclays increased their target price on Hub Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Hub Group from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Hub Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

