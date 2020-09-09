Marshall Wace LLP Reduces Stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Marshall Wace LLP lowered its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,481 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 94,545 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $3,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in PPG Industries by 16.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,571,310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $549,362,000 after acquiring an additional 947,678 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 2.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,406,797 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $284,809,000 after buying an additional 83,052 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 1.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,238,894 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $270,171,000 after buying an additional 35,485 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 5.5% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,517,337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $210,449,000 after buying an additional 131,853 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 52.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,372,351 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $198,329,000 after buying an additional 816,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on PPG shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on PPG Industries from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on PPG Industries from $105.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America boosted their target price on PPG Industries from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.50.

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $120.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $116.20 and a 200 day moving average of $102.79. The company has a market capitalization of $28.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.77 and a 52 week high of $134.36.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 7.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.73%.

In other news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 15,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total transaction of $1,846,557.00. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.