Marshall Wace LLP Acquires Shares of 51,700 EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 51,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,328,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.12% of EnerSys at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ACK Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 4.8% during the second quarter. ACK Asset Management LLC now owns 306,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,204,000 after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 45.3% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 25,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 8,036 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 181.1% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 31,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 20,100 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 528.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EnerSys during the second quarter worth $286,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Zogby sold 4,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $322,352.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,609,392.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ENS shares. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of EnerSys in a report on Monday, June 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EnerSys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of EnerSys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of EnerSys from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.00.

EnerSys stock opened at $67.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.75. EnerSys has a 52 week low of $35.21 and a 52 week high of $80.22.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. EnerSys had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 13.74%. Research analysts expect that EnerSys will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.96%.

EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The company offers battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It also provides reserve power products that are used for backup power for the continuous operation of critical applications in telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, and other specialty power applications, including medical and security systems, premium starting, lighting, and ignition applications, as well as in switchgear, electrical control systems used in electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, energy pipelines, commercial aircraft, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and tactical vehicles.

