81,807 Shares in PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM) Bought by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 81,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,145,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.10% of PNM Resources as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 7.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,221,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,414,000 after buying an additional 80,501 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 43.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 504,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,174,000 after buying an additional 153,321 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 1.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,845,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,144,000 after buying an additional 46,161 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 17.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after buying an additional 5,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 0.8% in the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 31,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 98.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised shares of PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th. TheStreet raised shares of PNM Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of PNM Resources from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.89.

NYSE PNM opened at $41.76 on Wednesday. PNM Resources Inc has a 52-week low of $27.08 and a 52-week high of $56.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.58.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. PNM Resources had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $357.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that PNM Resources Inc will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th were paid a $0.308 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is 56.94%.

PNM Resources Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

