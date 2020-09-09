Marshall Wace LLP Buys Shares of 239,473 Provention Bio Inc (NASDAQ:PRVB)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Provention Bio Inc (NASDAQ:PRVB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 239,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,379,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,011,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,707,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Provention Bio by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 682,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,277,000 after buying an additional 25,299 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Provention Bio by 231.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 507,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,669,000 after buying an additional 354,523 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Provention Bio by 14.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 290,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after buying an additional 36,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd grew its position in Provention Bio by 9.1% during the first quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 285,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after buying an additional 23,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PRVB shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. ValuEngine cut Provention Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub cut Provention Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Chardan Capital upped their price objective on Provention Bio from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Provention Bio has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.83.

Shares of PRVB stock opened at $11.63 on Wednesday. Provention Bio Inc has a 1-year low of $4.72 and a 1-year high of $18.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.07 and a 200 day moving average of $12.02.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.17). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Provention Bio Inc will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ashleigh Palmer bought 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.83 per share, for a total transaction of $35,924.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,565,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,919,214. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Francisco Leon bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.43 per share, with a total value of $30,860.00. Insiders have purchased a total of 11,349 shares of company stock valued at $149,672 over the last 90 days. 14.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Provention Bio

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and cutting-edge solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-300, anti-TLR3 mAb, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101, a multivalent coxsackie virus vaccine for the prevention of acute Coxsackie Virus B Vaccine and the prevention of the onset of T1D.

