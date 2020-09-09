Marshall Wace LLP Takes Position in SPX Corp (NYSE:SPXC)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in SPX Corp (NYSE:SPXC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 78,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,231,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.18% of SPX at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPX by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc grew its position in shares of SPX by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of SPX by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of SPX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SPX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $162,000. 89.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on SPX in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut SPX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded SPX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, William Blair upgraded SPX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.86.

In other SPX news, VP John Webster Nurkin sold 18,408 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.18, for a total transaction of $776,449.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 4.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SPXC opened at $40.52 on Wednesday. SPX Corp has a 1-year low of $25.50 and a 1-year high of $53.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.41.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $373.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.70 million. SPX had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 6.59%. Equities analysts forecast that SPX Corp will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

SPX Company Profile

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions.

