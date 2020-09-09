Marshall Wace LLP Has $3.16 Million Stock Position in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 2,620.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,826 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in AON were worth $3,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,234,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,504,565,000 after buying an additional 277,122 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,278,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,531,284,000 after buying an additional 2,151,087 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,352,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,048,437,000 after buying an additional 1,134,668 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,847,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $634,085,000 after buying an additional 45,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,956,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $569,331,000 after buying an additional 665,509 shares during the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AON stock opened at $198.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $200.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.72. Aon PLC has a fifty-two week low of $143.93 and a fifty-two week high of $238.19.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. AON had a return on equity of 64.99% and a net margin of 16.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Aon PLC will post 9.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 31st. AON’s payout ratio is currently 19.19%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AON. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of AON in a research note on Monday, July 20th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of AON in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Raymond James cut AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on AON from $214.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on AON from $216.00 to $206.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.40.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

