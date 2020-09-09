Marshall Wace LLP Acquires New Holdings in Twist Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ:TWST)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ:TWST) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 72,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,302,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 22.4% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Twist Bioscience news, VP Paula Green sold 16,833 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $639,654.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 39,448 shares in the company, valued at $1,499,024. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William Banyai sold 11,000 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total transaction of $419,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 560,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,377,543.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,081 shares of company stock worth $7,161,806 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Twist Bioscience stock opened at $62.77 on Wednesday. Twist Bioscience Corp has a 1 year low of $18.52 and a 1 year high of $71.99. The company has a current ratio of 10.98, a quick ratio of 10.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.71. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.05 and a beta of 0.43.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.05. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 199.98% and a negative return on equity of 57.24%. The firm had revenue of $21.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.67 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Corp will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TWST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Twist Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twist Bioscience currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

