Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP lowered its position in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,056 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,461 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,403,752 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,157,136,000 after buying an additional 4,864,220 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,499,900 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,994,430,000 after buying an additional 2,323,946 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,698,910 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,348,802,000 after buying an additional 123,759 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,184,682 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $992,188,000 after purchasing an additional 651,443 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,697,926 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,167,103,000 after purchasing an additional 175,771 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $345.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $365.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $379.61.

In other news, Director Justine Lien sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.95, for a total transaction of $80,587.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.62, for a total transaction of $931,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 699,316 shares of company stock worth $225,114,251. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $350.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of $145.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom Inc has a one year low of $155.67 and a one year high of $378.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $330.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $289.27.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 32.15%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.16 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc will post 17.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $3.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 21st. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.67%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

