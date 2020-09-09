Marshall Wace LLP Takes Position in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,045 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,225,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 8.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,763 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 14,209 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 124,757 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $20,455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $3,696,000. Finally, BP PLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $1,574,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PANW opened at $233.93 on Wednesday. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a one year low of $125.47 and a one year high of $275.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $255.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 24th. The network technology company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.83% and a negative return on equity of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $950.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.29 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $285.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $280.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $315.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.32.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.47, for a total value of $2,753,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 960,501 shares in the company, valued at $220,406,164.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $236,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 97,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,228,696. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 63,950 shares of company stock valued at $16,153,850. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

