Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Holdings in Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 32.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 452,467 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 111,760 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.82% of Blueprint Medicines worth $35,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 86,995 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,786,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Blueprint Medicines by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Blueprint Medicines by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 109,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,564,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,536,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Blueprint Medicines by 601.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 197,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,408,000 after purchasing an additional 169,374 shares during the last quarter. 99.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on BPMC shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $75.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.15.

In related news, Director Nicholas Lydon sold 13,017 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.29, for a total value of $1,045,134.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 89,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,148,941.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Ariel Hurley sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $801,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 46,349 shares of company stock worth $3,708,508 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPMC opened at $70.19 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.28. Blueprint Medicines Corp has a twelve month low of $43.29 and a twelve month high of $87.43. The company has a current ratio of 5.41, a quick ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.08) by ($0.20). Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 70.39% and a negative net margin of 525.44%. The business had revenue of $8.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.56 million. As a group, analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines Corp will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

