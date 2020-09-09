Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 545,471 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,936 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.40% of Amdocs worth $33,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Amdocs in the first quarter valued at about $1,536,000. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in Amdocs by 9.8% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 102,631 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,675,000 after purchasing an additional 9,120 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Amdocs by 502.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 196,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,805,000 after purchasing an additional 163,936 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in Amdocs in the second quarter valued at about $1,147,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Amdocs by 84.7% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 84,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,161,000 after purchasing an additional 38,861 shares during the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DOX opened at $57.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.89. Amdocs Limited has a 52-week low of $44.05 and a 52-week high of $77.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 11.71%. On average, analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.327 per share. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 32.19%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Amdocs from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. BidaskClub cut Amdocs from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. ValuEngine cut Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Amdocs presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.40.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, pay TV, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support, as well as consumer experience and monetization, media and digital, enterprise and connected society, service-driven network, and services and agile operation solutions.

