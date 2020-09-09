Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $35.54 Million Stock Holdings in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 374,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.16% of Balchem worth $35,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Balchem by 76.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Balchem by 29.1% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in Balchem by 4.4% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 42,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,223,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Balchem by 6.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,934,000 after buying an additional 3,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Balchem by 16.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 151,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,987,000 after buying an additional 21,689 shares during the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on BCPC shares. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Balchem from $104.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Balchem from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Balchem from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Balchem in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCPC opened at $97.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.90 and its 200-day moving average is $95.75. Balchem Co. has a 52-week low of $78.30 and a 52-week high of $113.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.88.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $173.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.35 million. Balchem had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 12.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Balchem Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry.

