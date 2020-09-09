New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires Shares of 181,100 DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 181,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.09% of DURECT as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DRRX. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in DURECT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,107,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in DURECT by 111.0% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 942,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 496,100 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in DURECT during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,014,000. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of DURECT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $617,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of DURECT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $379,000. 56.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DRRX. TheStreet raised DURECT from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer began coverage on DURECT in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on DURECT from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of DURECT in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, BidaskClub cut DURECT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. DURECT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.60.

DRRX stock opened at $1.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.94 million, a PE ratio of -168.00 and a beta of 1.90. DURECT Co. has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $3.95. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.04.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $25.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.76 million. DURECT had a negative net margin of 3.66% and a negative return on equity of 7.69%. On average, research analysts predict that DURECT Co. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DURECT news, major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DURECT Company Profile

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for experimental research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals; and a range of biodegradable polymers for pharmaceutical and medical device clients for use as raw materials in their products under the LACTEL brand.

